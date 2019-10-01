BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded by police in Bridgeview Tuesday night.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the incident happened at 10300 S. Harlem Ave., in the parking lot of a Pete’s Fresh Market at the boundary with Palos Hills. Hours later, a white van remained at the scene with its rear bumper touching a marked Bridgeview police squad car.

The alleged offender rear-ended the officer in a minor fender-bender, and the officer got out to investigate, officials said.

The other driver also got out and with a gun in his hand pointing the officer, officials said.

The officer in turn pulled his weapon and shot the man, who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, officials said.

Witness Nidal Fakhouri described what he saw and heard.

“All of a sudden I hear, ‘Boom! Boom!’ two gunshots,” Fakhouri said. “So I look outside and I see this white van over here, and then I’m just confused on the whole situation, but I’m doing my thing, and then all of a sudden about like two minutes later, I see these cops flying by – about like 20, 30 cop cars, and ambulances. And it was crazy.”

Police from Bridgeview and surrounding suburbs were called to the scene, while Illinois State Police will investigate.

The officer was not injured, officials said.

The officer is expected to be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.