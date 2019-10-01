GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Gary City Council President Ron Brewer on Tuesday dodged questions as he faces kidnapping charges after trying to get his stolen car back.
Brewer’s attorney, Scott King, told CBS 2 that the City Council president’s red Lexus was stolen in Gary, with his credit and debit cards still inside.
The council president reported the theft to police and tracked unauthorized purchased over the weekend, including in Hammond and East Chicago. Cops told Brewer to share updates with Gary Police.
King said Brewer caught up to his car and caught one teen responsible Sunday evening, describing it as a citizen’s arrest. That’s an act that’s legal in Indiana in the proper circumstances.
“He’s able to grab one of the kids, one of the young men and he decides to take him, consistent with what he’s been told by the Hammond Police Department, to the Gary Police Department,” King said.
But police disagree – East Chicago Police arrested Brewer on probable cause criminal recklessness and probable cause kidnapping. Brewer has not yet been charged.