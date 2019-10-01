DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) — A homecoming dance descended into a hair-pulling brawl at Maine West High School this past weekend.
Snapchat video showed several students and even one parent punching each other in an entryway on Saturday night.
Security guards and other students eventually broke it all up, a school district representative said.
Des Plaines police were investigating possible charges Tuesday.
Maine West High School is also reviewing the video to determine if there is a need for disciplinary action.