



— A Northwest Side man who died after being pulled from the lake offshore from Rogers Park might be the 40th person to drown in Lake Michigan in 2019.

Jonathan Subida, 22, of the 6000 block of West Montrose Avenue, was pronounced dead Sunday night, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said they received a report that someone had jumped from the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach Park at Pratt Boulevard into the water, and the police Marine Unit was called to the scene along with the Fire Department.

Fire Department divers pulled someone from the water, police said. The incident happened at 9:17 p.m., according to the CFD.

Subida later died at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, while a second person refused medical treatment.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said so far this year, there have been 86 drownings in the Great Lakes. There were 117 drownings the whole year in 2018, 88 in 2017, 99 in 2016, and only 55 in 2015, the GLSRP said.

With Subida, there have been 40 drownings in Lake Michigan, compared with 25 in Lake Erie, eight each in Lake Huron and Lake Ontario, and five in Lake Superior, the GLSRP said.

The incident involving Subida was one of two rescues at the same place on the Rogers Park lakefront last weekend alone.

On Friday around the same place, a man was also rescued from Lake Michigan amid severe weather. The man was about 400 feet out, also near Pratt Boulevard, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department helicopter could not fly due to the weather and the CFD boat was not nearby, so four firefighters went in themselves and tethered flotation devices together to keep themselves and the man afloat. That man was hospitalized with possible hypothermia.

And back in June, Block Club Chicago reported that longtime Rogers Park resident Croslene Kettle was pulled from the water at Pratt Boulevard after going for a swim in the lake near Pratt Pier, and later died.