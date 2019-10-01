CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have released a new design for their “Real Bears Fans Wear Pink” shirts this year.
This year’s shirts are long sleeved and better to be worn at Soldier Field into November, unlike previous shirts.
The new design also celebrates the team’s centennial year.
This is the 12th season the “Real Bears Fans Wear Pink” shirts have been sold.
The effort is in partnership with Advocate Health Care.
When the original shirts debuted in 2008, they raised $80,000, according to chicagobears.com. Last year’s total nearly doubled that number.
Shirts can be purchased online or on October 20 when the Bears host the New Orleans Saints.