Theo Epstein: 'Opportunity For Change' As Cubs Move On After Joe MaddonCubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said the organization will be making changes in the interest of developing the next world championship Cubs team.

Bulls Raise Expectations, Say Goal For Season Is To Make PlayoffsThe Bulls tipped off their media day today at the Advocate Center and the Bulls brass set the tone for the upcoming season.

Trubisky Injury Not As Bad As FearedThe good news is after Sunday's game, they have a bye week.

Nagy Won't Confirm Reports Of Trubisky's Dislocated Shoulder, Torn Labrum; Coach Mum On Absence Of Roquan Smith: 'It's A Personal Issue'"It's a personal issue. I'm not getting into anything else and I'm just going to completely keep it at that," Nagy said of Smith's absence.

Baseball Report: Let The October Baseball Begin, MLB Playoff Field Is SetOctober baseball is here with the Wild Card games getting started on Tuesday.

Fans Bid Farewell To Joe Maddon As He Parts Ways With CubsMeanwhile, Wrigley Field looked empty all day Sunday. Perhaps that was fitting for those feeling empty knowing manager Joe Maddon would soon be a Cub no more.