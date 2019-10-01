CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been one year since Eli Moscowitz, one of two men murdered by a man now known as the Rogers Park killer, was shot and killed.
One of the biggest leads in the case has been surveillance video.
It shows a masked man with a strange walk, who was spotted near the crime scene.
Douglass Watts was the other victim, killed while walking his dogs, just 36 hours before Moscowitz’s murder.
Police have tied the gun used in their deaths to at least two other shootings.