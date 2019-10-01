Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Douglass Watts, Eliyahu Moscowitz, Rogers Park killer


CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been one year since Eli Moscowitz, one of two men murdered by a man now known as the Rogers Park killer, was shot and killed.

One of the biggest leads in the case has been surveillance video.

Chicago police say this man is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 73-year-old Douglass Watts on Sept. 30, 2018. Ballistics tests have linked the shooting to another homicide one day later, the slaying of 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz. (Credit: Chicago Police)

It shows a masked man with a strange walk, who was spotted near the crime scene.

Douglass Watts (left) and Eliyahu Moscowitz (right) were shot and killed blocks apart in a span of about 36 hours, and police have determined both men were killed with the same gun. (Photos supplied to CBS)

Douglass Watts was the other victim, killed while walking his dogs, just 36 hours before Moscowitz’s murder.

Police have tied the gun used in their deaths to at least two other shootings.