CHICAGO (CBS) — A stolen English bulldog puppy stolen from the Fox Valley Mall over the weekend has been returned to the Furry Babies pet store.
Aurora police said a man and woman used a fake identity to apply online to adopt the puppy, and visited Furry Babies over the weekend with their baby. After showing a fake ID card and giving false information to the clerks, they walked off with the dog.
Police said a person returned the dog to the store Tuesday morning, telling employees a couple had asked him to return the puppy. The dog was unharmed, and store employees checked its ID microchip to confirm it was the stolen dog, which was valued at more than $7,600.
Investigators are looking into an anonymous tip that provided the names of the possible thieves, after a picture of the suspects after seeing a picture of them on the news.
Detectives were still following up on leads on the thieves.