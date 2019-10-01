CHICAGO (CBS) — Staff members from Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Park District plan to hand deliver strike notices Tuesday.
They’ll drop them off at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office at City Hall.
About 7,500 Chicago Public Schools staff members, which includes everything from custodians to special education teachers, could strike by Oct. 17. The workers, represented by SEIU Local 73, authorized a strike by a 97% vote in July.
Approximately 2,500 Park district staff also represented by SEIU authorized a strike by a 94% vote last week. Those park workers, who want raises and better benefits, could be striking by next week.