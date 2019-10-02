CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said he’s going to play this week when the team travels to London to face the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
He missed last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. When asked about it earlier this week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy would only say that “it’s a personal issue” and wouldn’t elaborate any further.
Smith practiced with the team on Wednesday and said “I will play this week” and addressed his absence by saying it was a personal issue that is behind him, that he’s focused on moving forward and looking forward to playing in London. Smith added that he appreciates the “big time” support he’s gotten from the Bears.
Roquan Smith says “I will play this week.”
He wouldn’t go into any details sticking with “it’s a personal issue.” Says it’s behind him.#Bears @cbschicago
Nagy added that “there’s some privacy to this” but didn’t explain Smith’s absence.