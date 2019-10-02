CHICAGO (CBS) –– After being injured in the opening minutes in last Sunday’s game. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may sit out this weekend when the team travels to London to play against the Oakland Raiders.
At a news conference after practice, head coach Matt Nagy confirmed that Trubisky is on a “day-to-day basis.”
Matt Nagy says Mitchell Trubisky will most likely miss this week’s game. On a “day-to-day” basis.
Plus, Roquan a “full-go” for practice. #Bears @cbschicago
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) October 2, 2019
Trubisky hurt his left shoulder six plays into last week’s game when the Bears beat the Vikings 16-6 at Soldier Field. Chase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Trubisky left the field.
“He’s going to end up most likely missing this game,” Nagy said about Trubisky. “We have the bye (week) coming up here, so we’ll be able to see how this goes forward. We’re in a good position right now knowing that Chase (Daniel) came in last week, we’ve been in this before and we’re fully confident with that.”