CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that has reached an agreement with all but one of the unions that represents its workers.
But the one remaining union represents almost two-thirds of the entire Park District workforce and has already delivered a strike notice.
The Park District reached an agreement Wednesday with the Chicago Park District Coalition, a collective of 22 individual unions that represent the organization’s trades professionals, according to a news release. The five-year deal includes an annual wage increase, but also a rise in employee health care contributions.
Agreements were also recently reached with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 and Teamsters Local 703, the release said.
“We are pleased that we’ve reached agreements with 24 of our 25 unions,” Chicago Park District General Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer Michael Kelly said in a news release. “I would like to personally thank union leadership for their efforts to reach a resolution that is mutually favorable for its members, the District and city taxpayers.”
But negotiations continue with SEIU Local 73, which represents almost two-thirds of the Park District workforce – including program instructors, park attendants, park supervisors, and recreation leaders, the release said.
The most recent Park District proposal to the SEIU local would give its lowest-paid workers the highest wage increase in Park District history, the release said. The Park District has been negotiating with the SEIU Local 73 since January – and nearly all non-economic issues were resolved in 17 meetings since, the release said.
But SEIU Local 73 has already served the Park District a notice to strike on or after Tuesday, Oct. 8.