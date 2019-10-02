CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic incident in Humboldt Park, authorities confirmed.
Shortly before 5 a.m., the officers responded to the 4100 block of W. Crystal street and were attempting to deescalate the situation when police say a 33-year-old man became aggressive.
During a struggle one officer sustained a head injury and another’s hand and wrist were injured. No conditions were available.
Both were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police say the offender is not in custody at this time.