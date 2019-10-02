  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Police, Officers Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic incident in Humboldt Park, authorities confirmed.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the officers responded to the 4100 block of W. Crystal street and were attempting to deescalate the situation when police say a 33-year-old man became aggressive.

During a struggle one officer sustained a head injury and another’s hand and wrist were injured. No conditions were available.

Both were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police say the offender is not in custody at this time.