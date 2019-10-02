CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago teachers could pick a date to start their strike Wednesday. The Chicago Teachers Union, the city and Chicago Public Schools have been negotiating for months but can’t agree on a contract.
Tuesday CTU delegates will meet at CTU headquarters Wednesday not to negotiate but to vote on whether to move forward with a strike.
Last week 94% of CTU members voted to authorize a strike.
They want better pay and benefits, smaller class sizes, a bigger staff and more teacher prep time.
On the other hand, the city and CPS have set up a web page showing the offer they’ve already made to teachers, which includes a 16% pay raise over five years.
Meanwhile, service workers at CPS and the park district gave the news to the mayors office Tuesday that they too could go on strike.
The park district workers could strike by next week. CPS staff could strike by Oct. 17.
This would be an issue for parents because during the last teachers strike they used the park district as a drop off spot for their kids.
As for the teachers, the earliest they can go on strike is next Monday.