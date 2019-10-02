CHICAGO (CBS)– Big chunks of falling concrete barely missed cars on Lower Randolph.

Some of the concrete pieces were three to four pounds.

“When it falls it comes out of nowhere,” resident Vernell Little said. “They need to do something about it. Somebody could really get hurt.”

This is happening right next to the where driver enter the Millennium Park garage at Lower Randolph right at Columbus.

Whether you’re walking, or driving, you have to look out for the falling concrete.

“You see something go bloop,” resident Mary Maggio. “Whether it’s a little piece or big pieces.”

Maggio said the pieces falling are anywhere from like 2 inches to 4 inches.

CBS 2 asked the city why this is happening and how they are going to fix it. Thirty minutes later, the city sent two employees from the Department of Transportation to check it out.

A spokesperson told CBS 2 the city is going through a big “temperature cycle,” which causes concrete in isolated areas to come loose.

They said, “the structure is safe”

Still, it happened Tuesday night. Concrete fell, just missing cars.

CBS 2 asked the city’s Department of Transportation if there’s any repair work planned at that intersection. CBS 2 was once again told that it’s safe, nothing more.