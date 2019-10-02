



— A driver has been arrested and charged following a road rage brawl last week on Interstate 57.

Sheniqka A. Thomas, 26, of Matteson, was charged with criminal damage to property and received tickets for improper lane usage, failure to signal, and improper parking on the roadway, Illinois State Police said.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. this past Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-57 Halsted Street.

At the start of the video, a woman can be seen swinging a baseball bat from the open driver’s side window of her car, while pulling in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the left lane.

After stopping behind a traffic jam, the woman gets out and appears to hit the hood of the Hyundai with the bat.

State Police said Thomas was the one with the bat.

Two women then get out of the Hyundai and walk up to the other car. One of them begins fighting with the other driver, pulling her hair and punching her in the face.

As the two continue trading blows, the driver of the Hyundai picks up the baseball bat and appears to start swinging at the other driver before the video ends.

The man who recorded the video asked to stay anonymous but told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas he was driving on I-57 when he saw someone toss a water bottle at another car. Then he started recording.

He posted it to social media but has since taken it down.