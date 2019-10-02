BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — The man shot by police in Bridgeview Tuesday has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms.
He was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Jesk.
The incident happened at 10300 S. Harlem Avenue in the parking lot of a Pete’s Fresh Market at the boundary with Palos Hills. Hours later, a white van remained at the scene with its rear bumper touching a marked Bridgeview police squad car.
Police say the man rear-ended the officer in a minor fender-bender, and the officer got out to investigate, officials said.
The other driver also got out and with a gun in his hand pointing the officer, officials said.
The officer in turn pulled his weapon and shot the man, who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition where he died shortly after 11 p.m., officials said.
The officer was not injured.
The officer is expected to be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.