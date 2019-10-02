ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — A man allegedly shot his stepdaughter in the face in the parking lot of Elmhurst Hospital Wednesday night, and then shot himself in his car while she was in treatment at the hospital, officials alleged.
Edward-Elmhurst Health spokesman Keith Hartenberger told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar that the incident happened around 7 p.m. outside the entrance to the emergency room at the hospital, at 155 E. Brush Hill Rd. in Elmhurst.
The stepdaughter came into the ER for treatment after her stepfather allegedly shot her, Hartenberger said. Meanwhile, the man shot himself in a car in the parking lot, Hartenberger said. There were reports that the man died.
Hospital operations were back to normal by 8:15 p.m., and an active threat warning was lifted.
IMPORTANT UPDATE: A domestic situation in the hospital emergency department parking lot has ended. Police are on the scene and there is no imminent danger. The Elmhurst Police Department will release a statement with more details.
Prior to that, there was a lockdown that lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, Hartenberger said.
The City of Elmhurst said there was limited access to the hospital parking area.
