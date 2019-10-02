CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI was called out Wednesday afternoon for the robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park.
The robbery happened at 2:38 p.m. at the US Bank at 7312 W. Grand Ave. in the western suburb, the FBI said.
Police said the robbers were two men – one in a gray or black hoodie, a hat, a face mask, jeans, and sunglasses, and the other in a red sweater and sunglasses with a bandana over his face.
Surveillance photos were not immediately released.
There was no further information Wednesday afternoon.