SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Police say a boy brought gun into a public library in Skokie – hidden in a violin case.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the whole conceit sounds like something out of an old gangster movie – but this was not a piece of fiction.

Sources said the weapon was rifle hidden inside the violin case, and the person toting it around was a kid.

It happened on Saturday, Skokie police said. They were called to the Skokie Library shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a minor with a firearm.

Sources said the boy brought the rifle inside the library in the violin case, and then opened the case and started showing other people. No one was threatened with gun, Hickey has learned.

When police arrived, they took the juvenile into custody.

On Tuesday, staff members at the library said they were well aware of the incident, but were not permitted to speak on camera.

You don’t have to turn much farther than YouTube to answer the question of how a firearm like that could fit in an instrument case.

There are plenty of step-by-step tutorials online, and even popular video games that offer up a similarly shrouded hiding place for a gun.

Skokie Police said they are still working to determine where the gun came from this weekend, and how the boy got his hands on it.

Skokie Library director Richard Kong confirmed staff acted quickly to notify police after learning about the gun, and were cooperating with the police investigation.

“We’ve been told by the police that this individual did not intend to use the weapon and that there is no ongoing threat to the library,” Kong said in a statement. “The safety of our staff and patrons is of the utmost importance at Skokie Public Library. We have procedures in place to address emergency situations, which were followed effectively and led to a peaceful resolution of this incident. I will continue to work with our safety staff and the police to ensure the security of our facility. Skokie Public Library is a place where everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you here.”

HIckey confirmed that there is surveillance video of the whole incident, but her request for that video was denied by the Village of Skokie, citing an on-going investigation.