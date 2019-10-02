CHICAGO (CBS) — October 2 is National Walk to School Day, and students across the Chicago area will be participating.
The event is meant to inspire health and safer routes for students to walk and bike to school.
Last year saw the largest participation in the event’s 22-year-history. This year 175 schools in Illinois are participating. Forty-three of those are in Cook County.
Some local districts participating include Chicago Public Schools, Naperville Community Unit School District 203, and Community Consolidated School District 146 in Tinley Park.
Keegan Kociss with Tinley Park said the district’s middle school and four elementary schools will participate by all walking together and the districts PE classes will be walking during class.
Several schools are participating in Naperville 203, and the city’s mayor will be joining the students walking to Prairie Elementary School.
A list of participating schools can be found on the National Walk to School Day website.