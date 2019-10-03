Brandi Rhodes On AEW Dynamite Debut: 'Night Will Live In History'As AEW Dynamite drew near, executive and wrestler Brandi Rhodes talked about expectations, battling WWE, and crafting a unique roster.

Nagy: Trubisky Not Likely To Play SundayAt a news conference after practice, head coach confirmed that Trubisky would most likely miss this weekend's game and is on a "day-to-day basis."

Roquan Smith: 'I Will Play This Week'Smith practiced with the team on Wednesday and said "I will play this week" and addressed his absence by saying it was a personal issue that is behind him, that he's focused on moving forward and looking forward to playing in London.

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Set To Go OffAll Elite Wrestling, the first viable competition for WWE in two decades, is set to make its television premiere tonight with AEW Dynamite.

Theo Epstein: 'Opportunity For Change' As Cubs Move On After Joe MaddonCubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said the organization will be making changes in the interest of developing the next world championship Cubs team.

Bulls Raise Expectations, Say Goal For Season Is To Make PlayoffsThe Bulls tipped off their media day today at the Advocate Center and the Bulls brass set the tone for the upcoming season.