CHICAGO (CBS) — Flooding and standing water is blocking roads around the Chicago area and impacting the morning commute Thursday after heavy overnight rain.
#Traffic Alert: Emergency lane closures in Highland Park this morning! Northbound US 41, two right lanes are closed from Lake-Cook Rd to Clavey Rd until Friday.
High standing water at the northbound Belmont/Kedzie exit ramp from the Kennedy in Chicago was closed shortly before 5 a.m. and shut down for hours. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s emergency traffic patrol was sent out to assess the situation.
Lots of water still on the roads this morning, slowing down #traffic on the Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/ir1a7QcPlr
Rough overnight with over 2" of rain in parts of Cook County. Now — the radar looks much better. Flooding should be receding if not gone already. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/X9rYCyOyvt
Vehicles could be seen driving through high standing water near at the Kimball Avenue viaduct next to the Kennedy.
One unlucky driver got stuck in the high standing water at Fullerton and Elston avenues in Bucktown overnight. While he got help both police and fire came out to block traffic.
Lake Shore drive was closed for hours overnight, but as of 5 a.m. there was only a slight delay.
The rain has stopped, but drivers should plan for extra time in the morning commute.