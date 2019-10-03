



by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after the Chicago Teachers Union set an Oct. 17 strike deadline, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is no plan to make up for any lost school days if teachers walk off the job at the Chicago Public Schools, meaning teachers could miss out on some pay.

While CPS has a contingency plan in place to rely on school administrators, non-union workers, and “community partners” to staff schools and keep CPS buildings open during any possible strike, the mayor said there’s “zero plan” to make up for lost class days.

“I think we have a good plan in place to make sure our kids have a safe, healthy place to go in the event of a work stoppage,” Lightfoot said at a City Hall press conference Thursday morning. “There’s no plan to make up any days. If you look at the CPS website on contingency plans, there’s zero plan to make up any days that might be lost as a result of a work stoppage.”

According to the CPS contingency plans, buildings will stay open during normal school hours, and meals will be provided for students. After-school activities, like tutoring and sports, will be canceled. Chicago Public Library buildings also will be open, along with a limited number of park district facilities, Safe Haven sites, and other alternative sites. The list of sites is available on the CPS website.

The mayor said she’s focused on hammering out a new contract with the teachers, and repeated her desire to hold negotiations seven days a week until there’s an agreement.

“We want to make sure that we get a deal done. That’s what we’re focused on. That’s what should happen. Hopefully it will be before October 17th, but we’re going to work every minute that we possibly can to get a deal done,” Lightfoot said. “Our focus should be how do we get to yes. How do we get a deal done so that our kids are safe, our workers are treated fairly, that’s what our focus is on.”

Last week, 94 percent of CTU members voted to authorize a strike. CTU announced Wednesday evening that, if no deal is reached by Oct. 17, teachers will walk off the job.

“Part of the reason that we have set a deadline for more than two weeks from now is that we intend to continue bargaining in good faith,” said Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey.

CTU leaders say the city’s current proposal isn’t good enough for its 25,000 or so members. The district has offered a total 16% pay raise over a five-year contract, while the teachers have proposed a 15% pay raise over a shorter three-year deal. The dispute over pay raises aside, the union wants CPS to hire more social workers, nurses and, librarians and better pay for them.

Lighftoot has said she already plans to hire more such staff, and CPS has budgeted for the new hires, but the union wants the commitment written into the the next contract.

The teachers also want more teacher prep time and smaller class sizes.

“My story is that last year in my classroom, I had 40 students in my classroom, and that was in second grade – second-grade students, 40 students in our classroom,” teacher Robin Blake Boose said at a CTU rally on Wednesday evening. “And we sit at the bargaining table, and they don’t even want to talk about class size.”

According to published reports, teachers want to add 30 minute of paid prep time to the start of the school day, but are not proposing an increase in the overall amount of time they spend in school.

While Sharkey reportedly has suggested students could spend the teachers’ 30-minute prep time with support staff, Lightfoot said she would not agree to any proposal that would shorten the overall school day for students.

“I can tell you this, definitively: we’re never cheating our kids on the day of instruction. We’re not going to shorten the school day. That’s not going to happen,” she said.

The mayor insisted there’s no reason the two sides can’t reach an agreement before the Oct. 17 deadline.

“We should be going seven days a week from morning till night to get a deal done. There’s a seriousness of purpose. That should be the schedule. That’s what we should show to our children, that we care about them, that we’re taking care of them, and that we’re the adults who are going to be responsible to make sure that their learning experience isn’t disrupted,” Lightfoot said.

Teachers aren’t the only city workers threatening a strike. About 7,500 CPS support staff and 2,500 Chicago Park District workers represented by SEIU Local 73 also have set Oct. 17 strike dates to coincide with the CTU strike deadline.

A teachers’ strike would be the first work stoppage at CPS in seven years, but Lightfoot said she’s not worried that a walkout would be a political embarrassment for her as it was for her predecessor, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, or that she needs to use the CTU negotiations to set the stage for ongoing contract talks with police, firefighters, and other city workers.

Emanuel was forced into an unprecedented runoff election against Jesus “Chuy” Garcia three years after the last teachers strike, in large part because of support Garcia received from CTU in the wake of the strike and Emanuel’s later decision to close 50 schools.

“I’m not really focused on the palace intrigue pieces of it. I think it’s important that we, as adults, model the behavior that we want our kids to exhibit, and our focus has to be on them. I have 360,000 children that depend upon CPS every single day, not only for their education, but also for their food, and also for their safety,” she said. “This isn’t about me. This isn’t about my power or not, this is about our children.”