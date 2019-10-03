  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, and with that comes the chance for local pet owners to bring their animals to a church and have them blessed.

The annual “Blessing of the Animals” is being held at parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Chicago, with most of the events taking place this weekend.

Anyone who wishes to have a pet blessed whether it be furry, feathered or slimy, but all animals must be restrained by a leash, pet career or bowl.

Holy Rosary Church has a list of pet blessing events taking place this weekend.