



Indiana’s Attorney General cautioned it will take a long time to get answers, after the discovery of more than 2,200 fetal remains in Will County.

They were found on land owned by a now-deceased abortion doctor who left behind many questions.

Family members found the remains in Crete on land owned by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

Investigators said most of the fetuses were from abortions that Klopfer performed at his now-shuttered clinics in Gary, Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana.

Indiana’s Attorney General called it a tough case and the investigation can’t be rushed.

“As far as remains go, we are in the process of developing a framework within our office on where to go next. This is not a situation that has occurred before and it’s our responsibility to get it right. We want to get it right under the law. We want to get it right for the families that are involved in this process,” said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Investigators are trying to determine whether anyone assisted Klopfer in keeping and burying the remains.

Hill said although remains were found in Illinois, they should have been dealt with in a dignified manner in Indiana where the abortions took place.

The remains were transferred from Illinois to Indiana Wednesday night.

Anyone who may have been seen Klopfer or had the procedure administered by him can contact a hotline setup by the Indiana State’s Attorney’s office at 317-234-6663. There’s also a website available from the agency for more information.