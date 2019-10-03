Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Restaurants, new businesses Chicago


Molly’s Cupcakes. | Photo: Susan W./Yelp

Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a chicken shop to a hair salon, read on for a list of the newest businesses to debut near you.

Creed On Lake

Photo: Sheila G./Yelp

An East Garfield Park newcomer, Creed On Lake is a chicken shop, offering wraps and more that’s located at 2806 W. Lake St. The menu features fried chicken, smoked chicken and salmon salad.

Molly’s Cupcakes

Photo: Meka Dayy Dreamerr B./Yelp

Head over to 1150 S. Wabash Ave. and you’ll find Molly’s Cupcakes, a new spot to score cupcakes and more. Cupcake flavors include cookie monster, cake batter and peach cobbler.

BottlesUp!

Photo: BottlesUp!/Yelp

Stop by 3164 N. Broadway in Lake View East and you’ll find BottlesUp!, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more. The spot is offering free tastings on Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the website.

YY Hot Pot

Photo: YY Hot Pot/Yelp

YY Hot Pot is a Chinese spot, offering hot pot and more that’s located at 1343 W. 18th St. With 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it’s off to a strong start. Hot pot offerings include pork meatballs, fresh tofu and glass noodles, according to the menu.

Lik Salon

Photo: Margarita D./Yelp

Stop by 1832 W. Belmont Ave. in Roscoe Village and you’ll find Lik Salon, a hair salon. According to the website, services include hair cuts, hair styling and makeup consultations.