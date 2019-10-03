Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a chicken shop to a hair salon, read on for a list of the newest businesses to debut near you.
Creed On Lake
An East Garfield Park newcomer, Creed On Lake is a chicken shop, offering wraps and more that’s located at 2806 W. Lake St. The menu features fried chicken, smoked chicken and salmon salad.
Molly’s Cupcakes
Head over to 1150 S. Wabash Ave. and you’ll find Molly’s Cupcakes, a new spot to score cupcakes and more. Cupcake flavors include cookie monster, cake batter and peach cobbler.
BottlesUp!
Stop by 3164 N. Broadway in Lake View East and you’ll find BottlesUp!, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more. The spot is offering free tastings on Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the website.
YY Hot Pot
YY Hot Pot is a Chinese spot, offering hot pot and more that’s located at 1343 W. 18th St. With 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it’s off to a strong start. Hot pot offerings include pork meatballs, fresh tofu and glass noodles, according to the menu.
Lik Salon
Stop by 1832 W. Belmont Ave. in Roscoe Village and you’ll find Lik Salon, a hair salon. According to the website, services include hair cuts, hair styling and makeup consultations.