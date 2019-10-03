CHICAGO (CBS) — Michigan-based Lipari Foods has issued a recall of several varieties of its chicken salad due to worries about Listeria.
The affected products include Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.
The Food and Drug Administration warns that Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Even in healthy people, it can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
The products are distributed exclusively by Warren, Michigan-based Lipari, to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The product numbers appear below.