SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — Two people from the Chicago area were among four people who were killed early Thursday in a crash on a San Francisco highway.
The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Pacific Time on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, just north Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Bert Diaz told CBS San Francisco.
The CHP said the impaired driver of a Volkswagen Cabrio – a 34-year-old woman from Burlingame, California – was headed south on the highway in the northbound lanes. Multiple reports about the wrong-way driver came in to the CHP, first at the I-280 junction and then at the Candlestick Park off-ramp, CBS San Francisco reported.
A CHP unit then came upon the vehicle as one of those involved in a two-vehicle crash at Paul Avenue. The other vehicle was a Ford Escape taxi that was carrying a 57-year-old woman from Chicago and a 62-year-old woman from north suburban Barrington, the CHP said.
Those victims were both pronounced dead, as were the 43-year-old male cab driver from San Carlos, California. The driver of the Volkswagen was also killed, the CHP said.
The CHP said drunken driving arrests are up more than 20 percent in the Bay Area compared with last year. This was also the 25th wrong-way driver collision in the San Francisco Bay area year.