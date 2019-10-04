CHICAGO (CBS) — Cool temperatures will continue into Friday night, with light sprinkles expected through the afternoon.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist predicts a low of 48 this evening in the city — but still higher than yesterday’s 45 degrees at O’Hare International Airport.
Saturday is expected to begin dry, but showers will develop in the afternoon ahead of the next front.
Rain will likely start after 2 p.m. and continue into the evening Saturday. Temperatures will veer slightly warmer, with a high of 65.
A dry trend will begin Sunday as a westerly wind flow develops. Expect a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s. Looking forward, showers could return Thursday as temperatures remain in the 60s range.