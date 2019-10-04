  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fatal crash on I-80/94 in Indiana left a car wedged underneath a semi-truck early Friday morning.

The crash took place near the Grant Street exit in Gary.

The westbound exit ramp is blocked due to the accident.

There is still a large police presence on the scene and cars are being diverted.

Drivers are urged to use the Broadway exit as an alternative.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

 