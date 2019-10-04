CHICAGO (CBS)– A fatal crash on I-80/94 in Indiana left a car wedged underneath a semi-truck early Friday morning.
The crash took place near the Grant Street exit in Gary.
Photos of the car pinned underneath the semi. pic.twitter.com/Ar7YhvyNo7
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) October 4, 2019
The westbound exit ramp is blocked due to the accident.
There is still a large police presence on the scene and cars are being diverted.
Drivers are urged to use the Broadway exit as an alternative.
The crash is under investigation.
