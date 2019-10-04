CHICAGO (CBS) — Kennedy High School on the Southwest Side failed two health inspections in the past two weeks; including dozens of mice droppings, holes in the cafeteria ceiling, and no hot water at handwashing sinks, according to city health records.
During a visit at Kennedy High School, 6325 W. 56th St., on Sept. 23, a health inspector found mice droppings scattered on the floor of the cafeteria storage room, missing sneeze guards in the self-serve food line, no hot running water at the serving line handwash sink, and holes and exposed insulation in the walls and ceilings of the cafeteria storage room.
During a reinspection a week later, several of those problems had not been fixed, according to city records.
On Sept. 30, inspectors found dozens of mice droppings: on the floor and shelves in the first floor storage room and laundry room, near the cafeteria serving line, in the cafeteria storage room, and in a cafeteria serving line cooler.
Sneeze guards were still missing from the self-serve line, and there were still holes and exposed insulation in the walls and ceilings of the cafeteria storage room, inspection records showed.
The only issue that appeared to be fixed was the hot water in the handwash sink, as no further violation was noted in the second inspection.
Inspectors instructed the school to install sneeze barriers, repair all holes in the walls and ceilings, provide pest control service, and clean and sanitize all affected areas.
Chicago Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.