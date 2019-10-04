CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty Chicago nurse ran to the aid of a man who was shot in the forehead while driving.
“I go to the driver side and I see the guy is bleeding, so I grabbed a teddy bear and I placed it on his forehead,” Ivan Escobar said.
Escobar, who works at Saint Anthony Hospital, was driving with his son, when he heard gunshots near Grand and Avers Saturday night.
That’s when he heard screaming and saw a 44-year-old man bleeding inside a car.
Escobar then went to work, doing whatever he could to help out, until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to a different hospital in critical condition at the time.
Escobar says he’s glad he had the chance to help and set a great example for his son by helping someone in their time of need.