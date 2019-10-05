CHICAGO (CBS)– A 9-year-old boy was shot, early Saturday morning, while riding in the back seat of a car in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said a 21-year-old man was driving the red Chevy Impala with a 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat and the 9-year-old in the backseat.
The car was driving south on Paulina near 77th Street when a man wearing all black pulled out a gun and fired shots towards their car, police said. The 9-year-old was shot in the elbow.
The car kept going and ended up near 80th and Marshfield, where they called 9-1-1.
The 9-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Police said his condition has been stabilized.
The other two people in the car were not hurt.
Chicago police are investigating where the shooting happened and where the car stopped for help.
The shooter fled the scene and is still on the run. Area South detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.