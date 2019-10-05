  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMLeverage
    02:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:aggravated battery, Chicago Police, CTA Attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have released video of a suspect wanted for attacking a man on a CTA bus Wednesday afternoon.

The man can be seen on video hitting another CTA passenger in the head with a cane. The two then begin to fight.

The attack occurred at 2603 W. 71st St. around 1:50 p.m.

If you have any information on the incident, call detectives at 312-747-8227.