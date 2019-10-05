CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have released video of a suspect wanted for attacking a man on a CTA bus Wednesday afternoon.
The man can be seen on video hitting another CTA passenger in the head with a cane. The two then begin to fight.
Help the #ChicagoPolice Department identify this wanted offender. He is suspected of committing an aggravated battery on a @CTA bus at 2603 W 71st St.
Have information?
Area Central Detective Whitmer 📞: (312) 747-8227
Anonymous tip 💻: https://t.co/tiYRTLtB6t pic.twitter.com/3KkEjWRCeh
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 5, 2019
The attack occurred at 2603 W. 71st St. around 1:50 p.m.
If you have any information on the incident, call detectives at 312-747-8227.