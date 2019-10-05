Bears Vs. Raiders Game In London: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears will head to London to face the Oakland Raiders for Sunday's game.

The Bears Get Ready For Loud Fans In London"When we kick a field goal, it's the loudest I've ever heard the stadium. And they're rowdy and they're loud, just like they are during soccer games. We're looking forward to it."

Blackhawks Fall To Flyers 4-3 In Season Opener In PraguePatrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which opened the 2009-10 season in Finland. Alex Nylander and Alex DeBrincat also scored.

Bears-Raiders Preview: Sportsline Analyst Larry Hartstein Says Trends Point To Bears VictorySportsline senior analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down why the Bears will come out on top when they face the Raiders in London on Sunday.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit: Emmanuel Sanders A Strong Option Against Banged Up Chargers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders should be in your lineup this Sunday.

As The Bears Head To London, One Player Wants To Be A Buckingham Palace Prankster"I think I can break them. Just got to be natural. It's got to be in the moment. They've probably heard all the jokes in the world."