CHICAGO (CBS) — With the threat of a strike, some members of the Chicago Teachers Union are making their push for more pay public.
Paraprofessionals held a rally at Rainbow PUSH today asking the public to support their fight for higher wages.
Paraprofessionals include support staff such as teaching assistants and clerks. They say they don’t make enough to live comfortably in Chicago.
“Rent is sky high, unaffordable for us because we’re making the wages that we make,” said Christel Williams-Hayes, part of the CTU. “A lot of our children even qualify for free lunch. That’s a shame.”
Chicago Public Schools has offered teachers a 16 percent raise over five years.
In addition to a pay increase for paraprofessionals, the CTU wants more nurses, counselors and social workers in schools.