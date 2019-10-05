CHICAGO (CBS) — Hammond Police shot a female suspect Saturday evening after a pursuit led them into Chicago.

Inside the car were two other adults and a 3-year-old child.

Hammond Police say they began following a gray/silver sedan around 5 p.m. in Hammond, Indiana, that matched a vehicle described in two armed incidents earlier in the day.

In the first incident, a 66-year-old man and 73-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint around noon by a man who got out of the passenger side of a Chevrolet sedan. The man told them to give him everything they had in the 6400 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, where the two other men had stopped their truck to wait for a train to pass. The man is said to have then fled in the waiting sedan.

Minutes later, a woman called police to report a male passenger of a car fired shots at her vehicle near Calumet Avenue and 173rd Street. She said a female driver and a male passenger in a gray sedan had cut her off before they pulled up to a red light, according to Hammond Police.

The male allegedly got out of the car, yelling, then got back in the car and fired a shot as the suspects drove away.

Police observed a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle; she was not harmed.

Hammond Police began pursuing the suspects later in the day when the earlier female victim called to say she saw the same male shooter again.

Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle but it kept driving — leading them on an 18-mile chase. The suspects’ vehicle finally stopped at 80th Street and King Drive in the Chatham neighborhood after the pursuit led to Chicago.

Witness Billy Valentine saw the aftermath of the chase and police-involved shooting.

“We saw about 25 or 30 police cars pull up behind that. The Chicago Fire Department and the ambulance pulled up,” Valentine said. “That’s when we knew it was more than just a high speed chase, because they started putting the tape up.”

A 22-year-old female subject was shot in the arm by Hammond Police, according to Chicago Police and Fire officials. The 3-year-old child was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, and the other two adult passengers were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital — all three for unknown injuries.

A Hammond officer was injured before Hammond Police fired shots, according to Hammond Police.

The suspects are in custody and Hammond officers are being treated for their injuries. It is unclear what injuries the officers sustained, but they are in good condition.

Chicago Police will handle the investigation for the incidents occurring within city limits.