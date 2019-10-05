CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man is accused of driving into five people following a fight in a Waukegan parking lot.
According to police, officers responded to a fight at the Lake County Sports Center parking lot, in the 300 block of Oakwood, and found five victims who had been struck by a vehicle.
One of the victims, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The other four victims include two teens, a man in his 20s and a 10-year-old girl.
Police said four of the victims are related.
“Investigators believe that an altercation in the parking lot of the sports center escalated with Priscilian Carranza, 22 years old, of Waukegan driving the 2010 GMC into the listed victims,” Waukegan police said in a press release. “Carranza has been charged with First Degree Murder and was taken to bond court this morning.”
Police said a patrol officer spotted a black SUV with front-end damage and conducted a traffic stop. The black SUV was occupied with three people, who police said were brought to the Waukegan Police Department.
Police said that is when the driver of the suspected vehicle in the incident was identified.
Carranza is in the custody of the Lake County Illinois Jail on a $5 million bond, police said. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 29.