CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) — Students will be heading back to class Monday at two Indiana schools that were shut down last week because of Legionella.
Chesterton Middle and Westchester Intermediate schools were closed Friday because of elevated levels of the bacteria.
Also closed was the Duneland School Corporation Administration Center.
“For safety purposes, DSC arranged for legionella bacteria testing by an environmental testing company in the employee’s workplace and other district facilities that are characterized as high-risk for this type of bacteria due to the physical characteristics of the facility,” Duneland School Corporation spokeswoman Bridget Martinson said in a note to parents.
The school says the water systems in the buildings have been addressed.
The schools are set to reopen Monday after an e-learning day was held on Friday.