By CBS 2’s Matt Zahn

The Bears are in London. While the accents are different, they drive on the wrong side of the road and call potato chips, crisps, when it comes to the game on the field Sunday, there’s not much should be different from if the game was played here.

With that said, here are three things to watch for in the Bears game against the Raiders in London.

The Chase Daniel Show

No Mitchell Trubisky means it’s the Chase Daniel show at quarterback for the Bears. That hasn’t meant much of a drop-off for the Bears the last two seasons. In almost three full games, Daniel has thrown four touchdown passes and two interceptions. He’s also completed almost 71% of his passes. And, that would’ve ranked him second in the NFL for the season last year. And, the Bears are 2-1 in those games including last week when he came in early in the first. Daniel also has experience in going to London.

This will be his third game overseas. All this means, the Bears are probably okay for a game or two with Daniel starting. ..

It’s Miller Time

As far as Daniel attacking that Raiders defense, I’m looking for Anthony Miller to finally have his breakout game. The Raiders secondary is suspect.

They’ve allowed an average of 178.5 yards receiving per game to opposing receivers. With Taylor Gabriel out again, the time is now for Miller. The second year wideout has just four catches in the first four games and remember last year he led the team with seven touchdown catches.

Mack Attack

On the other side of the ball, I’m going out on a huge monstrous limb here and predicting a big game for Khalil Mack. Tis is of course his revenge game after the Raiders traded him away prior to last season.

Although I’m not sure how mad he can be about getting to go from the Raiders to what looks like a Super Bowl contender, Mack, of course, a big reason for that. The biggest concern for Mack and the Bears defense… Oakland’s rookie running back Josh Jacobs, who’s among the league leaders in rushing.

Of course last week, the Bears faced the NFL’s top running back, Dalvin Cook, and held him to just 35 yards on the ground. Good luck the to Raiders offense. A win would give the Bears their first 4-1 start since 2012.