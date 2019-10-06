AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora police were engaged in a standoff Sunday evening with an armed man who has shut himself inside of a house.
Police said a man with a gun was spotted in the 600 block of South Lake Street in Aurora around 7 p.m.
When police arrived, the man was spotted going inside a house a block over in the 500 block of South Lake Street.
Police have been trying to make contact with the man inside the house. It was not known if anyone else was inside.
As of 9 p.m., the suspect had not surrendered and the standoff continued.