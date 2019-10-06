CHICAGO (CBS) — A Hammond, Indiana baby died this weekend, and an autopsy has determined that she suffered head injuries and her death was a homicide.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, Hammond police said they were sent to Community Healthcare System St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, where a 5-month-old baby had been brought by ambulance from a home in the Hessville neighborhood.
The child’s mother said there was something wrong with her baby, police said. The Hammond Fire Department took the baby to the hospital and notified police.
The baby – identified as Anayelli Avina – was pronounced dead on Saturday morning, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said she died at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
An autopsy determined that Anayelli died of blunt force injuries to the head, and the manner of her death was a homicide.
The case is under investigation and will be presented to the Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor’s office for review, police said.
Further details were not immediately available Sunday evening.