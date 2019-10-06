CHICAGO (CBS) — A car slammed into a grocery store on North Avenue on the cusp of Logan Square and Humboldt Park Sunday evening.
The car also plowed through a bus shelter.
The car crashed into the North Pulaski Fresh Market at 3850 W. North Ave., officials said.
No one was injured, the Fire Department said.
The Department of Buildings was called to the scene to inspect for structural damage.
A photo from the scene showed a car resting parallel to the wall of the store and traffic on North Avenue, rather than head-on. The car is severely damaged and surrounded by broken glass that appears to be a bus shelter, but the photo does not indicate any obvious damage to the store.