CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Sunday night for an 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Charles Jackson, who goes by Charlie, Rick, and Chuck for short, was last seen in the area of 80th Street and Princeton Avenue, police said.
Jackson has dementia, police said.
He is a black male standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray-black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
Jackson was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, a baseball hat, and light-colored jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Chicago Police Area South Detective Division Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.