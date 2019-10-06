  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a 40-year-old diver in critical condition near Navy Pier.

According to CFD, a recreation diver is suffering from decompression sickness, which officials said was caused by the diver coming up to the surface too fast.

The incident took place 18 miles east of Navy Pier. CFD officials said the diver will be transported from Montrose Harbor to a hospital with a “hyperbaric chamber.”

CFD confirmed the diver is in an ambulance, on his way to Lutheran General Hospital.

This is a developing story.