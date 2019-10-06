CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a 40-year-old diver in critical condition near Navy Pier.
CFD 6-8-8 is performing an intercept of a dive boat that has a recreation diver aboard with decompression sickness.
The victim will be offloaded at Montrose harbor and transported to a hospital with an operable hyperbaric chamber. Victim is in serious to critical condition.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 6, 2019
According to CFD, a recreation diver is suffering from decompression sickness, which officials said was caused by the diver coming up to the surface too fast.
The incident took place 18 miles east of Navy Pier. CFD officials said the diver will be transported from Montrose Harbor to a hospital with a “hyperbaric chamber.”
Update victim is on shore in care of CFD Ambulance and is being evaluated at present. Hospital destination still pending.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 6, 2019
CFD confirmed the diver is in an ambulance, on his way to Lutheran General Hospital.
This is a developing story.