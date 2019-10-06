CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was arrested early Sunday following a fight with another woman near a bar in River North.
The incident happened at 4:08 a.m. in the 700 block of North Sedgwick Street, police said.
The 28-year-old victim had been in a quarrel at an unspecified bar with the 26-year-old suspect, police said.
When the victim left, the suspect saw her in an alley behind the Sedgwick Street address and began hitting the victim in her face and body, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
Two security guards from a local restaurant saw the women fighting and were able to detain the suspect and call police. Police then arrested the suspect – Passia Roman, 26, of the 5200 block of West Hirsch Street.
Roman was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.