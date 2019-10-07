CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Bulls tip-off the preseason Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center.
Head Coach Jim Boylen said the vibe has been good in training camp and the team is jelling as they try to move on from a measly 22 wins last season.
This year’s Bulls keep talking about playoffs. The team has a lot to prove before that happens, but the belief is there.
“Very talented group. We have a lot of different players who can go out there and do multiple things. I think these preseason games are going to allow us to learn more about ourselves and allow us to adjust to get ready for the regular season,” said Bulls guard Kris Dunn.
“We’ve added talent to this team, but what we’ve added is character and that has helped us. We’re a little faster, maybe more than I envisioned. We have to use that speed when we play. We’ve embraced the conditioning aspect, which I think is one of the keys to our success and we’ve embraced that wholeheartedly,” said head coach Jim Boylen.
Bulls added rookies Coby White and Daniel Gafford, along with veteran forward Thaddeus Young and guard Tomas Saturanksy during the off-season.