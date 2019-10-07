Bulls Ready To Take Next Step ForwardWe’re a little faster, maybe more than I envisioned. We have to use that speed when we play.

Bears Reflect On What Needs To Be Fixed Before Showdown With The SaintsSearching for answers will certainly be at the top of head coach Matt Nagy's checklist this bye week.

Bears Come Back From 17-Point Deficit, But Still Lose To Raiders In LondonJosh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game with a leap from the 2-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped the Oakland Raiders rally after blowing a 17-point lead to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

3 Things To Watch For In Sunday's Bears Vs. Raiders GameHere are three things to watch for in the Bears game against the Raiders in London.

Bears Vs. Raiders Game In London: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears will head to London to face the Oakland Raiders for Sunday's game.

The Bears Get Ready For Loud Fans In London"When we kick a field goal, it's the loudest I've ever heard the stadium. And they're rowdy and they're loud, just like they are during soccer games. We're looking forward to it."