Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago temperature, Chicago Weather, rain in Chicago, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first half of the week is going to be warm and sunny, but a cold front is on the way.

From Monday to Wednesday, temperatures will be in the high 60s with sunny skies.

Temperatures will drop Monday night to as low as 41 degrees in some Chicago areas.

A cold front is moving through Thursday night bringing storm chances into Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s and upper 40s through the weekend. Saturday afternoon is expected to bring temperatures in the upper 40s.