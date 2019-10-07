CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of young climate protesters are planning to take over downtown Chicago during evening rush hour Monday.
They’re demanding the city declare a climate emergency, and they’re planning to block city streets to do it.
The event is supposed to start outside Trump Tower, but demonstrators will make their way to city hall where they plan on doing something they call a “young only die-in.”
Protesters will lie on the steps for 11 minutes as they call on the government to declare a climate emergency.
They hope they will be joined by Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 16-year-old environmental activist quickly becoming one of the biggest voices for climate change
Organizers say they can’t confirm she’ll make an appearance.
The teen was in Chicago Thursday and posed for a picture in front of Buckingham Fountain. The next day she was in Iowa at a rally where it looks like hundreds came out.
Organizer’s of Chicago’s event say they are expecting a big crowd. More than 30 Chicago area groups are coming together for the event.
With hundreds expected, traffic could be troublesome between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. along State and Randolph and marchers make their way from Trump Tower to city hall.