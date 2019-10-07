CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Former Cubs Manager Joe Maddon reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and could be announced as that team’s manager in a day or two.
Maddon spent 31 years as part of the Angels organization, including brief managing stints in 1996 and 1999.
Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced on Sunday, Sept. 29, that Maddon would not be returning next year.
Maddon took over as the Cubs’ manager in November 2014, and the team took off from there. In 2016, as generations will remember, old lore and talk about hexes and curses ended as Maddon’s Cubs won
Maddon also took the Cubs to the playoffs in all of his seasons but the present one – including three straight National League Championship Series Appearances.
He had the fifth most wins and the second highest winning percentage in franchise history, and is the first Cubs manager ever to take the team to four straight postseason appearances.
The Cubs were in position to make the playoffs for much of this season. They had a half-game lead in the NL Central on Aug. 22. They had control of an NL wild card into September.
But a nine-game slide, including five consecutive one-run losses for the first time since 1915, wiped out their postseason chances and sealed Maddon’s fate.
Before coming to the Cubs, Maddon led the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006 to 2014. Maddon took the Rays to the World Series in 2008, though they went on to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies.