CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 2:36 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street, just west of California Avenue.
Police said the victims, boys ages 16 and 18, were in the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at both of them.
The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The older victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating Monday afternoon.