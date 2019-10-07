  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 2:36 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street, just west of California Avenue.

Police said the victims, boys ages 16 and 18, were in the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at both of them.

The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The older victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating Monday afternoon.