VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — A man wanted on a warrant accusing him of multiple serious crimes was taken into custody following a standoff in Vernon Hills Monday.
Francisco J. Pina, 18, of Mundelein, surrendered after first telling police not to get any closer to him or else he would jump off a balcony, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.
Pina had been wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on three counts of child pornography, aggravated battery, manufacturing and delivering cannabis, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s office. Those charges stemmed from a Mundelein police investigation, and Pina’s bail had been set at $250,000.
Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team learned that Pina was trying to avoid arrest by staying with a relative in the 1100 block of Museum Boulevard in Vernon Hills.
On Oct. 7, authorities determined that Pina was inside a sixth-floor apartment. Pina refused to open the door, and the Warrants Team forced their way into the apartment, the Sheriff’s office said.
Pina in turn went out to the balcony and threatened to jump from the sixth floor if the Warrants Team, got any closer, the Sheriff’s office said. He sat down on the railing while making his threat to jump, the Sheriff’s office said.
The Warrants Team negotiated with Pina for about 45 minutes, until he finally came off the railing and back inside the apartment, and surrendered peacefully, the Sheriff’s office said.
Police found an AR-15 rifle in Pina’s possession in the apartment, along with marijuana that was packaged to sell. The Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group was called to the scene to investigate further.
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office has now approved new charges against Pina of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon. As of late Monday afternoon, Pina was being held at the Lake County Jail pending a Tuesday morning court hearing.